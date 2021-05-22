PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Breauna White was arrested on Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said the United States Marshal's Service arrested Henry Brogdon in Tyler, Texas. Brogdon was booked into the Smith County Jail on a warrant for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Extradition proceedings are expected.
On May 5, at about 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue. Police said White was found dead inside an apartment. The medical examiner determined she died of gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide.
