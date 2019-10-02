PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say they arrested a woman armed with a loaded handgun during focused patrols Tuesday evening.
Police said officers with the Tactical Operation Division have been conducting focused patrols in the city due to several shootings and firearm recoveries over the past few months.
At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers were looking for Rhachelle Cotton, 23, who police say is associated with those violent incidents.
Cotton was located and arrested. Police did not say where in Portland she was found.
During the investigation, police say a handgun was located.
Cotton was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public (city code), and engaging in prostitution.
The handgun and other evidence were seized.
Cotton is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
The Tactical Operations Division is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence throughout the city.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
