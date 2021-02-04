PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found after a shed fire in north Portland Wednesday evening.
At about 7:49 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a fire in the 3900 block of North Michigan Avenue.
A Portland Fire & Rescue battalion chief at the scene confirmed to FOX 12 that a fire was found in a shed and extinguished.
On Thursday, Portland police confirmed a woman, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the shed after the fire.
Arson investigators, along with the medical examiner's office, are conducting a death investigation.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
No further details have been released at this time.
