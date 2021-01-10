PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 65-year-old woman is recovering from being shot in the foot after gunfire erupted in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to a report of someone shooting a gun in the 9300 block of North Wall Avenue at 4:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to an initial investigation, two male residents saw two suspects attempting to steal their car. The men went outside to confront the suspects when one of the suspects fired a gun at them. They weren’t hit, but one of the bullets did make it through the home and struck the woman inside.
Police said no suspect information is being released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-8543.
