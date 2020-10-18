PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was shot in the arm during an argument outside a southeast Portland apartment complex on Saturday, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of southeast 167th Avenue at just after 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman had been shot and applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until medics could arrive. She was taken to the hospital.
According to the investigation, the woman and another person she knew were arguing in the parking lot before the argument escalated into a shooting. The suspect left before officers could arrive and no arrests have been made, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Assault Detective Michael Jones at 503 823-0400 or Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-314952.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
