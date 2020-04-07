PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he fled from an officer in a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland.
At around 1:25 a.m., an officer located a parked stolen vehicle in the 11000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The vehicle was occupied by a man, later identified as Shane Michael Freda.
Police said the officer did not initiate a stop until the Air Support Unit arrived.
When the officer activated their emergency lights, Freda sped off and did not stop. The officer did not pursue.
The Air Support Unit followed the vehicle and officers were able to put out spike strips near the intersection of Northeast 105th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. Police said three of the four tires were successfully spiked.
When the vehicle began to slow down, police said officers used a PIT maneuver to stop it.
Freda then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.
With help from the Air Support Unit and a K-9 team, officers were able to take Freda into custody in the 3600 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Police said they learned that Freda also eluded officers on Sunday evening, which resulted in additional charges.
Freda was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of attempt to elude by vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, attempt to elude by foot, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and identity theft.
Looks like this perp was arrested in December 2019 and, "booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony elude, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief." Why was he still out on the streets?
