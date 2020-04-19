PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team recovered a double barrel shotgun from a stolen car in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just after 12:30 a.m., police say GVRT members were conducting directed patrol in the Madison South neighborhood due to recent gun violence.
On Northeast 90th Avenue, just north of Northeast Fremont Street, officers saw a 2016 BMW 435 with a license plate on it that belonged on a 1999 Nissan Altima.
A records check revealed the BMW was stolen from a Subaru dealership in Portland on March 20.
Police stopped the vehicle and contacted the two people inside. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a Stoeger Coach 12-gauge double barrel shotgun.
The driver, identified as Michael Korsmyer, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
Korsmyer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
