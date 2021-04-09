PPR focusing on community health when pools open up for summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Parks and Rec. says they need your help getting ready for summer as they work to bring programs back and get pools open.
PPR says that community health is their primary goal and they are designing summer programs to meet public health guidance and to be flexible with changing conditions.
This summer they say some sites and programs may need to operate at a reduced or restricted capacity that may change depending on the county risk level. If you’re looking for a summer job there are 700 jobs to staff pools and programs that go with that.
PPR is also looking to hire 50 seasonal maintenance workers.
