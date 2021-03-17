PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers have struck a tentative deal on a hybrid learning plan that the school board will vote on Thursday night.
If it’s approved, students will begin the in-person hybrid model in April. The youngest students would start first and get in-person instruction daily. Middle and high school students would get in-person instruction twice-a-week for just two and a half hours at a time.
PPS notified families about the potential agreement around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Advocacy group, ED 300, is hoping the board votes no to the plan because of differences from what other school districts in the state have been doing to get kids back in the classrooms. “We are calling on the PPS board to vote no because it short changes our middle and high school students so dramatically,” said Kim McGair, PPS parent and a member of ED 300.
She also tells FOX 12 the plan has a few big flaws. First, that in-person sessions will simply repeat material for middle and high schoolers because the association fought to not include simulcasting that would allow teachers to teach students in-person and at home at the same time.
“Lake Oswego, Beaverton, West Linn-Wilsonville, they’re all using simulcast so to have PAT be the one union that says we can’t do it, it’s impossible, we refuse, we’re out of step,” said McGair.
The agreement that will be voted on by the school board on Thursday also mandates at least six feet of space between everybody in the classrooms. McGair says it’s premature to lock that in because the CDC announced earlier this week it’s considering changing the recommendation to three feet.
