PPS and teachers union approves COVID-19 policies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools voted on Tuesday evening to approve an agreement with its teachers on what policies will be in place this school year when it comes to COVID-19.

The vote by the teachers also concluded on Tuesday night and they approved the policies as well.

School administrators are required to exclude staff and students if they believe they were exposed to COVID-19.

Indoor mask mandate returns to Multnomah County starting Friday PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in Multnomah County announced on Monday they are reim…

PPS will follow the rules when it comes to the statewide and Multnomah County mask mandate. There will be protocol in place for teachers, without losing pay, to self-isolate if there are school based outbreaks or if they feel sick.

The district will also have a safety committee at each school, which will follow a safety checklist.