PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, the Portland Public Schools board officially voted in favor of a hybrid plan to get kids back in school next month.
Six school board members voted in favor of the plan put out this week by PPS and the Portland Association of Teachers.
The plan, sent out to PPS families Wednesday night, detailed what in-person hybrid learning will look like for the rest of this school year.
Pre-K through 5th grade cohorts will be in person for two and a half hours a day four days a week, whereas middle and high schoolers will only get two and a half hours of in-person instruction two days a week.
According to the plan, middle and high school cohorts would be online in the mornings and go to campus in the afternoon to expand on the subjects they learned online.
"If I was teaching English first period, on Monday to my students, I would introduce a concept to them, there’d be direct teaching from me, some interaction in small breakout rooms in the virtual classroom and when those students chose to come back, we’ll do extension activities," Shawn Bird with PPS said.
While most school board members seemed to support this, one big concern raised Thursday night was the distancing guidelines laid out in the plan. The agreement's language is strict in always requiring a 6-foot distance, even as the CDC is reported to change the guidelines to allow 3 feet of distance between students on campus.
"An acceptable proposal would use language that would allow us to adapt as we learn more and follow guidance from leaders in this space. Dr. Bird confirmed that accommodating a 3-foot metric would not affect the model and is easy to abide by," Kevin Perlas, a PPS parent, said.
However, board members agreed renegotiating this point would be counterproductive to getting kids back in class sooner, ultimately approving the plan sent out Wednesday.
"If we could do that, it would still take 4 to 6 weeks to completely recalibrate every element of this return, restaffing, reassigning students to new classes and teachers, rerouting all of the bus routes," Director Rita Moore with PPS said.
The first group of kids pre-k through 1st grade will start school April 1 and 2. Second through 5th grades will go back on April 5. Middle and high schoolers will begin their in-person hybrid learning starting April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.