PPS board member proposes walk back on decision to spend $1M on school resource officers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland School Board member has proposed walking back a controversial decision to spend more than a million dollars of district money on school resource officers.
Julia Brim-Edwards announced the proposal near the end of the school board's Tuesday work session, saying she felt the board hurried into the decision because of a perceived deadline that it turns out wasn't there.
Amid concerns over role of school resource officers, a closer look at what they actually do and how they interact with students. Tonight at 10 on #FOX12Oregon. pic.twitter.com/YXlKJALzOB— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) January 24, 2019
Edwards said the board had been told it needed to make a decision to fund school resource officers by Dec. 31, or risk losing them from the schools.
"It's now become clear that the Dec. 31 deadline has come and gone and it's been communicated to us that it may be several months," Brim-Edwards said, pointing to the fact that Portland City commissioners have yet to take up the issue.
In the past, the Police Bureau has provided the officers free of charge.
At Roosevelt High School, meanwhile, School Resource Officer Heidi Kreis is hoping she can continue to serve students.
Kreis is assigned to the Roosevelt cluster of schools and spends time at several schools in a given day.
"I get to impact the lives of young people, and you know, maybe it's because my mom was a teacher, but I really feel like that's where it starts," Kreis said.
Despite Kreis' enthusiasm, there has been increased scrutiny this school year about the role of police officers in schools.
Newly elected City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, for instance, has been a vocal opponent.
"To me, police should never be in schools," Hardesty said. "Because when kids make mistakes in school, they should be learning opportunities. They should not lead to criminal activity and convictions."
In December, Portland's school board voted to spend $1.2 million to help defray the cost to the police bureau of providing the officers.
That decision was met with opposition from some students and community members, with students even producing a YouTube video expressing their reservations about a continued police presence in schools.
"Personally, my community doesn't feel safe having police, armed police, in our schools," Brisa Ruiz, a PPS student, said in the video.
But Kreis believes what she does in schools is more than just traditional police work.
"I'll go and I'll talk to the kid, you know, introduce myself, first name," Kreis said. "Like, just so you know, you're not in any trouble. You're not going out in handcuffs today. Like, I'm just here to talk to you."
According to the Portland Police Bureau, 5,000 calls to all Portland-area schools last year resulted in just 13 arrests of people under age 21 by school resource officers.
At Rosemary Anderson High School in north Portland, Principal David Shephard said Kreis, who is assigned to the school, has been a positive presence and has built a rapport with students.
" She's able to meet them where they are," Shephard said. "Very non-threatening in her approach. Whether it's a serious event or just a normal conversation, she approaches them in the same way. And I think that our students respond well to that."
As for the board's next move, Brim-Edwards said she has crafted a draft resolution that would suspend the agreement with the City of Portland to fund SROs, which she plans to present to the full board at its meeting on Jan. 29.
