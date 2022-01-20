PPS board members reject proposal to turn former middle school site into Safe Rest Village

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Public Schools committee voted Wednesday to take one proposed location for a Safe Rest Village in northeast Portland out of consideration.

The location that was on the table is near Northeast 42nd and Northeast Simpson, which used to be Whitaker Middle School.

During the school district's Facilities and Operations Committee meeting, Board Chair Gary Hollands and other members agreed that the site would not fit with the school district's mission, officially taking that location off the table.

"I'm going to not recommend this go to the board at all," Hollands said during the meeting. "We're going to need to keep our options open in order to make sure, first and foremost, we're taking care of our kids."

The Whitaker site is still being considered for a youth sports complex.

Principal, parents raise concerns about Safe Rest Village near school in SW Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A school principal and parents in Multnomah Village are raising concerns about the location of a homeless shelter site.

Commissioner Dan Ryan, whose office is heading the Safe Rest Villages effort, says he has no hard feelings about PPS' decision.

Three more Safe Rest Village locations have been finalized - the Southwest Portland Armory parking lot, a TriMet Park and Ride off East Burnside, and downtown along Naito Parkway. Those villages will provide mental health services and basic needs to those living on the streets.