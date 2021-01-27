PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Public School Board of Education has approved the renaming of Wilson High School to Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School.
The decision to rename the high school in southwest Portland has been months in the making.
Students presented the idea to the Board last July.
After going through more than 680 name nominations, wading through more than 1,300 survey responses, and more than two dozen virtual meetings, the Wilson Renaming Committee presented the new name Tuesday night.
The committee says they chose Ida B. Wells-Barnett because she's an American journalist, activist and educator who co-founded the NAACP.
The Wilson renaming committee was made up of students, educators, administrators, parents and community members. This is from their recommendation letter to @Super_GGuerrero pic.twitter.com/i69iUPwsDY— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) January 27, 2021
Wells-Barnett marched for Women's Suffrage the day of Woodrow Wilson's inauguration and later spoke to Wilson to protest his segregation policies.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the name change.
