PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thursday was the last day Portland Public Schools provided meals for kids through their summer meal service.
PPS says it will continue to serve meals during the next school year, adding a new way for families to get meals amid COVID-19 concerns. Parents can sign up for meal delivery to their homes this fall.
Starting Sept. 2, PPS will continue serving meals in person, expanding to 38 different schools. Every Monday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., parents can pick up several days’ worth of meals for their student.
If a family isn’t near a pickup location, however, or if they need help accessing these meals, PPS will have bus drivers deliver meals directly to students’ homes.
Whitney Ellersick, senior director of nutrition services at PPS, says they made the decision in order to serve more people.
“We didn’t want our schedule for meal services to conflict with the academic day,” Ellersick said. “We didn’t want families to choose between picking up food or having their student to be in class and learning online. We know in that model, it’s not going to work for everybody. It might not work for a lot of families, whether it’s based on location or just physically leaving the home, so we wanted to create an opportunity for us to provide meals directly to our families.”
Between now and the start of the school year, Ellersick says they served 1.2 million meals at just 14 sites. Ellersick hopes to serve even more meals once the school year begins again. If you’re a Portland Public Schools parent and want to apply for the home delivery option, visit the PPS website to fill out a form.
