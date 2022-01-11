PPS Chief of Staff: Closing schools is the absolute last resort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Since returning from winter break, Portland Public Schools (PPS) has been navigating a staffing shortage caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Chief of Staff for PPS, Johnathan Garcia, said the district's Emergency Operating Center has been active since last week, meeting five times a day and reviewing data from all 81 campuses. He said this team looks at the number of teacher sick calls, available substitutes, number of students absent, and the number of support staff. This data changes by the hour, so decisions on moving schools remote can seem chaotic.
“I wish I could give folks an easy step by step about what the decision is," Garcia said. "Frankly, the decision is dynamic. The decision brings into consideration a number of numbers and bringing that number into reality.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, six out of 81 schools are in remote learning. The number of educators who called out sick is 391 with 160 positions unable to be filled by substitutes. Also as of Tuesday, 22% of PPS's student body was out sick. Garcia said it is tough making calls on whether a school should be open or move to remote learning.
“Humans need stability and reliability. Our students count on stability. We get it," Garcia said. "As leaders this is the last thing we want to be doing, making calls at six o’clock at night saying schools are closed for the next day. It’s painful.”
The question remains, why not shutdown schools so parents and families have some stability knowing what to expect the next school day? Garcia said that option isn't even on the table.
"What is loud and clear from our public health officials is that schools need to continue to remain open," Garcia said. "If our society can remain open through this variant, then our schools can remain open during this variant."
At the beginning of the pandemic, the state took the lead on decision making when it came to keeping schools open. But after months of that policy and criticism from local districts, the state government gave control back to superintendents and school boards. Garcia said he agrees school districts need to make decisions in the best interest of students because each district is experiencing something different. However, he wants the state to give more clear and definitive guidance on how to handle this new wave of cases.
“I think what’s a challenge for us as educators is we’re not public health officials, we’re not public health experts," Garcia said. "I think guidance is great. It makes for great conversations and discussions, but we don’t know how to move forward without direct guidance. It makes it very difficult.”