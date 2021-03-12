PPS custodial, nutrition workers rally for more protection, hazard pay

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Custodial and nutrition service workers in the Portland Public Schools system are pushing the district for more support and protection as they continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to SEIU Local 503, those workers, who are some of the lowest-paid employees in the district, are looking for three main things: hazard pay for working in the community during the pandemic, district-provided face masks that meet CDC standards, and heat and shelter for meal distributions.
"They’ve been on the job for a year," SEIU Local 503 Executive Director Melissa Unger said, "every day they’ve been showing up to work keeping these schools safe and making sure kids are fed."
A group of about 60 people gathered in front of Woodmere Elementary in Southeast Portland Friday afternoon for a demonstration. The crowd, holding signs and balloons, chanted "we want PPE, we want PPE!"
Veronica Duczek, a PPS nutrition assistant, said workers have been trying to negotiate with the district for the past six weeks.
"One of the things we're fighting for are face masks, we have all had to provide our own face masks when we go to work," Duczek told FOX 12.
In a statement to FOX 12, PPS said staff members have "had access to PPE since the beginning of the pandemic," but union representatives say only some employees have had access to disposable masks and have not been given cloth coverings. SEIU 503 is asking the district to provide at least five reusable face coverings to each worker.
The group is also looking for hazard pay in the form of a one-time $1,500 payment to compensate workers for being out in the community, and oftentimes in the cold and rain at meal distribution sites.
"We do it because it's our passion, we want to feed the kids, but a pat on the back isn't what we're asking for, we're asking for some recognition of the danger we put ourselves in, we're asking for some hazard pay from PPS," Duczek said.
When it comes to sturdier structures and heaters, PPS said in a statement that it is not able to put propane heaters in meal tents because of State Fire Marshal regulations.
The full Portland Public Schools statement to FOX 12 reads:
We appreciate and value our nutrition services and custodial teams and their commitment to PPS students and families. And we thank them for their ongoing efforts since the pandemic hit to ensure the community is supported with access to meals and our buildings are cleaned and taken care of.
We have addressed the demands of nutrition services and custodial staff. The nutrition services and custodial staff have had access to PPE since the beginning of the pandemic. Meal sites have had pop-up tents since last spring to serve meals from and most sites serve meals from the entryway of the school. Jackets and reflective vests were provided to employees who requested them. We are not able to add portable propane heaters to meal tents due to fire marshal regulations.
As soon as SEIU let us know that Nutrition Services staff requested to be back in the work share program, the District quickly worked to understand the new requirements of work share and identify staffing to support the implementation. Staff were back on workshare the week of February 8. They are coming off of it next week so we can prepare to open schools
Regarding disaster pay, we have already paid SEIU employees over $945,000 in disaster pay.
Unger said the disaster pay the district is referring to did not include nutrition service employees, only custodians.
