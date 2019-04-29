PPS looking into several "racial insensitivity" incidents at Cleveland High School

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools administrators are looking into several cases of "racial insensitivity" at Cleveland High School.
According to the district, there have been swastikas found drawn at the school, a noose hung in the hallway and most recently a cake that looks like black face.
The school sent out a letter to students and staff Monday saying administrators were working to get to the bottom of what was going on.
Some students on campus say they are frustrated and saddened that these incidents are being investigated at their school.
“Definitely this impacted a lot of our students here at Cleveland,” said junior Reza Kamali.
Several months ago, Portland Public Schools reported that swastikas were found drawn on things hung on school bulletin boards. Recently, a teacher found a small rope tied up like a noose hanging in the entry way. Then a picture of a cake made during a class at the high school was posted to social media. It has angered many who say it resembles black face.
“How is this happening?” said junior Harrison Ritter-West. “In this day in age it is happening right now and it is happening at the school I go to and I and just almost ashamed in a way.”
Portland Public Schools issued a statement:
“We are still gathering facts to determine exactly what happened. We want and expect our schools to be places where all students feel safe, welcome, included and respected by staff and classmates. Any act of racism, racial insensitivity or discrimination of any sort is completely unacceptable at our schools. Our primary focus in the days ahead is on giving our students any and all supports they need as they begin to heal from this incident.”
The district also sent out the following letter to parents and students.
