PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools announced Monday that it was the victim of a bank fraud crime, which involved millions of dollars.
In a letter sent to parents yesterday, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero stated that about $2.9 million was transferred from the district.
Guerrero said the funds went to an account disguised as one belonging to a legitimate PPS construction contractor.
The school district said banking institutions have now frozen that money, and it's working to recover the funds. The money will likely be returned to the district in the coming days.
PPS said it learned about the scam on Friday and alerted the FBI, Portland police, and the Board of Education.
It's also launched an internal investigation “to determine the origin of this transaction and how and why the transaction was processed by PPS.”
PPS said two workers involved in processing the fraudulent transaction are now on paid leave pending the investigation.
However, according to preliminary findings, PPS said it looks like someone outside the district is behind the scam, and that no school employees are criminally involved.
Guerrero said PPS is “treating this incident with the utmost seriousness” and, going forward, it's reviewing its payment procedures and internal controls.
Additionally, PPS employees who work with district finances will receive updated training this week.
(1) comment
I am willing to bet this is not an isolated event and more districts checking into things like this will show up more fraudulent billings and payments that are taking place throughout educational districts and government agencies !!! Government is corrupt and it especially is worst when the Democrats are in charge !!
