PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s now up to individual schools and districts if and when kids return to in-person learning. FOX 12 spoke with a parent who is for kids going back to school as soon as possible.
Robin Price has a son in first grade with Portland Public Schools. She said he’s been struggling academically and emotionally since online learning began last spring. So much so, she’s considered having him repeat first grade again next year.
But with the governor announcing last week that schools and districts can now decide whether to return to in-person learning, she’s hoping her kid gets back inside the classroom so he can thrive.
“He needs to be back in school, absolutely,” said Price. “There’s so many things he’s missing out on that I just can’t give him outside.”
“He’s basically going to a childcare center and getting a little bit of help there and then whatever we do with him at night,” she continued.
Price said she knows every child is different this is a controversial topic, but her son needs the stability and schedule in-person learning offers.
Price said she hasn’t heard anything from PPS about a possible return date.
Last week, a PPS spokesperson told FOX 12 this year has been challenging, but they want to make sure the return to in-person learning is safe for everyone involved.
