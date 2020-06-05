PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parents and guardians are reacting to Mayor Ted Wheeler's decision on Thursday to remove Portland Police School Resource Officers (SRO's) in Portland schools.
FOX 12 received more than 100 comments on social media from many who had strong feelings on the decision.
FOX 12 spoke with Tamie Rogers whose grandson is about to enter Cleveland High School next year.
She says this concerns her about what could happen if there's a school shooting without the presence of an SRO.
"I grew up in Portland so I was never worried about going to school when I was a kid and now kids have to worry about going to school and they have to worry about if they're going to be safe, if something's going to happen so it just makes me sick," Rogers said.
Questions about the presence of SRO's in schools has been an ongoing conversation.
In January 2019 PPS students voiced their concerns in a YouTube video.
"Personally, my community doesn't feel safe having police, armed police in our schools. School is somewhere where we're supposed to feel safe and it's a place where we're just supposed to learn," Brisa Ruiz said in the video.
"Jefferson, I believe is still one of the only majority-black high schools in Oregon," Sarah Steele said in the video. "It contributes to the idea that we need policing in schools especially in a school like Jefferson."
FOX 12 reached out to the Portland Police Department on any response to concerns from parents and guardians but as of Friday afternoon had not gotten a response.
Chief Jami Resch said on Thursday in a statement that she wanted to reassure the community if there's a public safety emergency at a school, she said officers will be there to respond in those situations.
