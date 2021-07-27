PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A big announcement from the CDC came down Tuesday, now recommending everyone wear masks in indoor public spaces if you live in an area with high or substantial spread. The CDC is now also recommending teachers, staff and students wear masks at K through 12 schools to protect those who are too young or can't get vaccinated.
While some local school districts, like West Linn-Wilsonville and Oregon City, have decided not to require masks this school year, Portland Public Schools is still creating its guidance.
"I was really relieved to hear that actually," Rashelle Chase, a PPS parent, said.
"I'm very disappointed to hear that, I think it's horrible news for our kids," Danielle Mackey, another PPS parent, said.
After the new CDC recommendation was announced, PPS parents have some mixed reactions.
"They had an awful school year last year and were really hoping things could get back to normal this year," Mackey said.
The Oregon Department of Education also released new guidance last week - strongly recommending masks inside schools for those who aren't vaccinated. It's ultimately up to each district to decide their policies for the upcoming school year.
While some have already decided not to require masks - others, like PPS, are still creating their guidance. At a board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said their plan is in its final stages.
"We want to make the absolute best decision we can with the most up-to-date information available, including public health guidance and consideration of fluctuating COVID trends in our area, versus being hasty to share any guidance or instructions prematurely," he said.
Chase's third grader is high-risk - so she's hoping they'll not just follow the CDC's recommendation but require masks in schools to protect everyone.
"My PPS student has cerebral palsy so that puts him at higher risk for COVID so sending him back to school is so necessary but it's so scary," she said. "I hear a lot of conversations in PPS about equity and so I would ask they apply an equity lens to this conversation and think about kids like my son who really needs to be back in school and who also needs that extra protection."
While Mackey said if they require masks, she'll consider pulling her 7th grader from the district.
"If the adults in the world would get vaccinated, our kids would be completely protected and they would be fine," Mackey said. "School aged kids need to see people's faces, they need to be able to interact with people socially and emotionally and I think wearing a mask all the time hinders that."
In their board meeting Tuesday night, PPS said they would share their recommendations next Monday.
