PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools plan to offer full-time in-person learning next school year, but the district will also have an entirely remote option for families who prefer that.
The school board approved a resolution Tuesday night with some of the initial plans. The resolution outlines, regardless of where things are at with the pandemic, there needs to be a virtual learning option for families who can’t or don’t want to be in-person for health reasons, at least until COVID-19 vaccines are widely accessible for school-aged children.
The superintendent said the district has a team developing that virtual model but they’re still working on the details, so more information will be coming out on that later.
Lee Ann Moldovanyi’s kids have still been doing distance learning this whole time.
Her soon-to-be eighth grader is vaccinated but her soon-to-be fifth grader isn’t so she’s thinking she might keep her home in the fall but it depends on if she does become vaccinated, and what the situation is with COVID cases and variants.
"None of us are comfortable with the risk so it just seems silly and kind of irresponsible to go back when we still have high case loads and unvaccinated people, especially unvaccinated people in our family," Moldovanyi said.
Meanwhile other parents are thrilled their kids will be back in person full-time.
Miranda Mcdonough-Siquina has a son who will be entering second grade at Bridger Elementary.
She said his school will be offering full-time in-person school this summer too, which she said works better for his Spanish immersion program and that he just learns better that way.
"Home for him is where he plays with his toys, home for him is where he annoys his sister, that’s home for him, home isn’t sitting on the computer doing school work so the focus level in a classroom with a teacher is very different than how he focuses at home," McDonough-Siquina said.
Another interesting note from the district’s resolution for next school year is that smaller school buildings might make it hard to accommodate everyone all day every day if certain safety measures are still in place in the fall, so the district might have to get creative with additional spaces or even indoor-outdoor classrooms.
