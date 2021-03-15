PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union over reopening schools.
The state's largest school district negotiated into the early morning hours Monday with the Portland Association of Teachers. In the end, the district and teachers union agreed to start hybrid learning in April.
The key points of the agreement are:
- Preschool through first grade would return to in-person on April 1
- Grades 2-5 would return on April 5
- Grades 6-12 would return on April 19
- Families who prefer to have their children continue distance learning will have that option
The agreement comes after Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order Friday requiring all public schools in the state to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction on or before the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5 and April 19 for grades 6-12.
"I am grateful that as a result of these discussions, as well as the input and feedback from families, we have a strong plan for safely returning students to schools," said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. "Our teams have been diligent, thoughtful and thorough in planning for the reopening of our schools. It is now time to welcome our students back in larger numbers."
PAT members and the Board of Education will vote on the agreement later this week. Final details of the plan are expected to be released at that time, according to PPS.
(5) comments
That the district even HAD to "negotiate" with the teachers union to do this, is a farce. If we had REAL leadership in Salem, schools would have opened at least two months ago. That 2/3 of the country's schools have been successfully open, and that they've even been playing sports, and our schools haven't even been open..is a joke. I used to have respect for teachers. Not any more.
lazy worthless entitled union
P.P.S. = Lazy Worthless, and Overweight.
You mean will actually begin to work again? After Brownshirt had them all vaccinated ahead of the working class public? Full pay for at best half a job?
it is sickening that brown ordered teachers, who stay at home, to get the jab before seniors and those out working
