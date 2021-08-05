PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced on Thursday the measures being put in place to keep students and staff safe as they return to the classroom full-time this fall.
PPS said they are taking dozens of steps that range from physical distancing to sanitation and ventilation in an effort to welcome students back to a safe environment and keep the community safe. PPS will also require masks when indoors in all schools in accordance with state mandates.
Three feet of physical distance will be maintained for students and staff. HEPA filters will be in every classroom and on school buses. Central air filters will also be upgraded in every school building. Classrooms will be regularly stocked with disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
“This past year, we learned about and put in place a number of health and safety measures that supported our ability to bring students on campus. It is these layered mitigation strategies, as suggested by public health experts, that we believe will continue to help us ensure the safest possible learning environments for our students and employees. And of course, pandemic conditions are local and specific, so we are continuing to rely on guidance from Multnomah County Health and our PPS Health Advisory Panel,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, said.
For more information from the Oregon Department of Education about the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, visit Oregon.gov/readyschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.