PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parents say Chromebook distributions went much smoother on Monday after long lines left some Portland Public Schools students empty handed last week.
For those who got to the PPS building early, getting a Chromebook did not take long.
"I went really well. It was easy - half an hour," one grandparent told FOX 12.
District staff wearing masks were running from car to car - signing in parents and passing them a Chromebook, trying to keep the long line moving.
A grandmother told FOX 12 that this was her second attempt at picking one up for her granddaughter.
"Oh it was a madhouse last week. We didn't even try - it was like two miles of cars," she said.
Others had similar experiences.
Parents told FOX 12 they stood in line for hours to get their kids a Chromebook last week, and some went home empty handed.
A PPS spokesperson said the district has distributed more than 6,000 devices so far, and said district staff worked over the weekend to collect and sanitize more Chromebooks to hand out this week.
"I picked it up for my youngest daughter. I just came up to the line here, there was about 12 people in front of me," said parent Eric Gunderson.
Gunderson left with a Chromebook for his third grader and was happy with how the distribution process went Monday.
Starting Monday, families with last names beginning A through M can pick up a Chromebook. Last names beginning N through Z will pick up theirs on Tuesday.
Then anyone, regardless of last name, can show up Wednesday through Friday to get one.
A PPS spokesperson says the district's home-based distance learning offers both online and off-line options.
For more information on where to get a Chromebook if you're a PPS student, visit www.pps.net.
(1) comment
Who is paying for these expensive chrome books, some that the district will never see again? Wish pawnshops participated by refusing to buy any chrome books.
