PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three schools in the St. Johns neighborhood were placed on lockdown or lockout Tuesday morning following an off-campus robbery involving students, according to Portland Public Schools.
PPS says an incident had occurred off campus at Roosevelt High School involving students. One student is accused of robbing another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported, and school staff and police were notified about the robbery.
Police responded to Roosevelt High School, which was placed on lockdown. Astor Elementary and George Middle School were placed on lockout until the armed student could be located, according to PPS.
Just before 1:30 p.m., PPS said the situation was "secure" and there is no threat to students.
Students at Roosevelt High School were released for the day. PPS said students who take school transportation will remain at the high school until they can connect with families.
No additional information has been released by PPS or Portland police at this time.