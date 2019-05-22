PPS students, teachers dress as super heroes for Special Needs Field Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students, parents and staff members dressed as their favorite super heroes Wednesday for the second annual Olympic Special Needs Field Days for Portland Public Schools.
Students at the event at Jefferson High School could participate in 15 different adaptive activities. Officials say it was a day for kids living with special needs to have with their teachers and support staff.
“It’s an opportunity for them to be with kids who are very similar to them who have similar needs, and they get to interact with each other and have a great time,” Sarah Spella, an Adapted P.E. Specialist, said.
The event Wednesday was for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The same event will be held for the first-time Thursday for middle and high school students. Kids and staff at that event will represent different countries, a PPS spokesperson says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
