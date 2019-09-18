PPS students to hold walkout for global climate strike

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students who attend Portland Public Schools are planning to walk out of class Friday as part of a global climate strike.
Students will walk out of class between 9 and 10 a.m. and hold a rally at city hall before marching along the Eastbank Esplanade to a climate strike festival at OMSI.
The district says students will be given an excused absence if they make pre-arrangements with their teachers or principals.
This isn’t the first time PPS students have walked out of class. This spring, they marched for the same reason, but student organizers say this time, they’re encouraging adults to take part in their fight and they have specific demands.
“I think it's time that the city acknowledge what we're saying, what we're standing out here demanding, what we're asking and the youth that are raising their voices and getting pushed down so many times over and over again,” Ella Shriner, a Grant High School senior, said.
Students are asking to re-work the Climate Emergency Resolution by including the community and youth in that process.
Students also want to see the city consider climate in every policy it implements in the future. They’d also like to see the city fund bus passes for all youth in the Portland-metro area.
Shriner also says they’re asking the city deny all future permits to Zenith Energy, an oil terminal in Portland, and create a stop work order for the terminal.
Shriner says if Mayor Ted Wheeler is not able to reach these demands, students ask that he not attend a mayor’s summit in Copenhagen where she says he’s been invited to speak about climate action in Portland.
These demands she says are for future generations.
“I would hate to see anyone in the future not be able to experience the love for nature that I have found from being in Portland in this beautiful place,” Shriner said. “It's going to be 15 or 20 years or 30 years down the road and you know the seas are going to have risen and the coastline is going to be way inland from where it is now and then everyone's going to whoa this is a problem.”
Student organizer Jaden Winn is a junior at Wilson High School. He says it’s time for the world to accept what’s happening with climate change.
“I think that there's a lot of people in our world who maybe aren't ready to admit yet that this is what's going on and that's part of what creates this disparity,” Winn said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
