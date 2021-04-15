PPS superintendent expects full in-person learning this fall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The superintendent of Portland Public Schools said on Thursday he expects in-person learning to fully return this fall.
PPS has nearly 50,000 students to take care of in more than 70 school buildings. Elementary schools are in a hybrid model right now and next week middle and high school will join them.
During the latest PPS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said something unexpected. “Let me say it clearly. It’s our expectation that we will fully reopen for five days a week of in-person instruction this coming fall,” said Guerrero.
PPS also shared the proposed 2021-22 school calendar that could be exciting for many parents. FOX 12 spoke with Rene Gonzalez who is the co-founder of ED 300. The group has been advocating and rallying for months for schools to reopen.
Gonzalez has three students and says hearing this statement from the superintendent was a pleasant surprise, but long overdue.
“It’s a positive step we’re excited and again the proof is gonna be when children are in class five days a week full time but it’s definitely a positive step,” Gonzalez said.
The superintendent also said that he feels the reopening has gone smoothly so far. Gonzalez, while he says every moment in the classroom has been positive for his kids, the reopening process has been too slow.
Hopefully, thousands of parents have seen what the teacher's unions have done and are doing, then keep their kids home. Senior citizens can help by volunteering to teach a few hours a week. Putting the public school teacher's unions and thier members out of business should be the goal.
