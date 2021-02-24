PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland Public Schools is looking at their options for how to begin hybrid learning. The District has been reaching out to parents in doing just that.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the District laid out several options it was looking at when it came to hybrid learning in middle and high schools.
The District is looking at different scheduling models for middle school students that would break kids into two to three different cohorts. Their first suggestion could be to have the different cohorts attend class a few days a week and alternate days. The second option would be to have a single cohort attend in-person for a four-day week at a time. Cohorts that are not in class would attend virtually through the simulcast system.
At the meeting, the District says in-person learning would be optional. Students would still have the option to learn virtually. PPS says the scheduling for high school is much more complex having to mix in the different classes.
For parents in the District, they wonder if sending kids back for the final quarter only a few hours a week will be worth it.
“Distance learning is imperfect, but we have our routine, and we have been doing this for a year now,” second-grade parent Rashelle Chase said.
For the last year, parents say they have gotten into a routine that balances busy schedules with the school.
“It has not been easy, but you know my perspective on it is, it is what it is,” Chase said.
She adds that she is a working mom, and the pandemic has been tough. Chase says she has been working from and balancing work, school and family. At this point, she says it may be tough to transition to another form of school.
“I feel like the only thing that could really make that more challenging is to have to stop get him ready for school, take him to school, turn around and pick him two hours later twice a week,” Chase said.
The District sent out a survey to parents in grades K-5 to get feedback on their proposals. For middle and high school, the District plans to do the same.
The District is targeting hybrid learning to begin in the fourth quarter of this school year, which starts on April 12th. PPS says that it is still contingent on many factors like working with the union, case rates, and the number of students who want to participate.
To watch Tuesday’s School Board Meeting here.
