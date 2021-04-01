PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in a year, some Portland and Woodburn students were back inside a classroom Thursday for in-person learning.
For the rest of the school year, the students at Scott Elementary will have in-person class for two and a half hours a day, four days a week.
Parents and kids FOX 12 talked to are happy to return.
"Yeah, yeah finally," parent Enrique Bahena said. "A little bit difficult because we both parents working and that’s more difficult."
Portland Public Schools - Oregon's largest school district - is welcoming back Pre-K through 1st grade students Thursday and Friday for some in-person learning.
The board voted two weeks ago to adopt a hybrid plan that started Thursday.
"They're excited and I think the teachers are excited. We trust the teachers immensely here," said parent Erin Werner.
Governor Kate Brown visited Scott Elementary in northeast Portland to personally welcome the young students back.
Even with COVID-19 case numbers rising again, Brown says she feels returning to classroom learning is still the right move to make right now.
"I’m confident that we can again with rigid compliance, with safety protocol, keep our students safe. Keep our staff safe and have our children have the advantage of in-person learning," Brown said.
The principal at Scott Elementary says at least half of the parents of their students agree and want to return.
"They're been putting in a lot of work," Werner said. "Of course, they're thrilled to see classmates and we trust they've been doing everything to keep them safe."
Some of PPS' Pre-K through 1st grade students started Thursday and others will start Friday. Second through 5th grades will go back to class on Monday, April 5.
Middle and high school students will begin their in-person hybrid learning starting April 19. They will only get two and a half hours of in-person instruction two days a week. They will be online in the mornings, then go to campus in the afternoon to expand on the subjects they learned while online.
