VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Amelia Renner, a senior at Prairie High School, was ready to swing into golf season this year after spending four months on crutches.
Renner was hurt earlier this year while playing Volleyball for the Prairie Falcons.
“I got hurt my second set of our first game, so I didn’t even get a match in,” Renner said.
After getting hurt, Renner needed ACL reconstruction and spent several months on crutches. She said she was looking forward to healing up for golf season when it landed in the bunker due to COVID-19. Renner said the experience has made her more aware of other things going on in life.
“For me it was more of an eye opener,” Renner said. “There is more going on in life than just playing sports, so I guess it was a harder way to learn it but it was still a good thing.”
Now, Renner is looking forward to attend Hawai’i Pacific University, where she will also play golf. She says she one of her favorite memories at Prairie High School was attending state.
“We all got back from one of our games pretty late and we were laying in bed and none of us wanted to do anything,” Renner said. “We had just eaten dinner, it was like midnight. Molly Packer was like, you guys need to brush your teeth, and we’re like, we’re not getting up. So, she brushed all of our teeth for us with our own toothbrushes while we were all laying in bed at state. She had a cup of water and was brushing our teeth for us. She was like, yeah, this is happening.”
