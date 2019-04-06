WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Those who live in the Villebois neighborhood say it’s been a tough week, after a fire last weekend leveled a building under construction, and destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and cars.
Friday night, the Creekside Bible Church held a prayer vigil for the community, to pray for people, pray for community and thank God during a tough time.
A couple dozen people joined together for a night of music and prayer at Lowrie Primary School, just about a mile from where that fire broke out.
“It’s a good opportunity albeit under unfortunate circumstances to come together get to know each other under a common heart just to lean on one another in a hard time,” Austin Phillips, who lives in the neighborhood, said.
He and his family moved here over the winter. They woke up to the orange sky of the fire just a block from their home.
“There’s some trauma in the neighborhood I would say I think any time something like this happens there’s gonna be some trauma some people are going to have difficulty sleeping,” Phillips said.
Austin also mentioned that there’s a lot of talk in the neighborhood now about emergency preparedness — making sure to have a plan just in case something like this happens.
There’s also an online relief fund for those who need it.
