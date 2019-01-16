PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for 15 residences in a southeast Portland neighborhood after a pipe broke early Wednesday morning.
The Portland Water Bureau said a cast iron pipe from 1926 burst at around 12:30 a.m. The break is about eight inches wide.
The break left 15 residences without water along Southeast 13th Avenue between Southeast Center Street and Southeast Rhone Street.
Crews responded to the scene and are working to repair the break. The repairs should be done around 8 a.m., according to the water bureau.
The water bureau said the precautionary boil order will be in place for 24 hours. People can use the water to take showers, but need to boil before using it to eat with or brush their teeth.
The water bureau said the notices were left on the front doors of all the residences that are affected.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.