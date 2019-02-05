SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The ice was an issue for drivers in Marion County overnight and into Tuesday morning's commute.
Marion county deputies said they responded to 9 crashes because of the ice midnight until things started to thaw Tuesday morning.
That includes one serious crash where a pregnant woman was Life Flighted to the hospital.
Horrible crash this morning near Silverton. @silvertonfire says he came upon the pregnant driver of this small blue car who lost control on the ice on Silverton Rd NE. He said she was in critical condition when she was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vMch8A2mY3— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 6, 2019
“It was very loud, and the two cars were together going into the ditch," witness Harmony Moore said.
It was just after 9 a.m. when the Silverton assistant fire chief said he was called to a three-car crash.
A small blue car was being driven by a 28-year-old pregnant mother.
She was coming around a curve when she lost control on the ice and crossed into the other lane hitting a pickup truck, fire officials said.
Then a third vehicle, a van rammed into the back of the truck.
These sisters live within eyesight they were outside playing with their children in the snow when they heard the crash.
Harmony Moore jumped on her phone, calling 911, while Heather Way ran over to the mangled vehicles to help.
“It was hard it was right here…we didn't know she was pregnant or anything about her," Way said.
“It’s very disconcerting I keep hearing it over in my mind you know you think oh I could've maybe I should’ve stayed with the woman, but I was on this side of the tracks and calling it in,” Moore said.
Neither of them knew how serious it was until they heard the sounds of a life flight chopper landing.
“Knowing when the helicopter came we knew it was probably pretty serious at that point,” Way said.
The other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment, but investigators said they're going to be okay.
Fire officials said the 28-year-old pregnant driver of the blue car was flown to Salem hospital in critical condition.
However, her family said Tuesday night mother and baby are going to be okay.
They'll be recovering in the hospital for some time.
