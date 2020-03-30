Pregnant women concerned over COVID-19 regulations during delivery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, for many pregnant women, there's a higher level of anxiety, as restrictions in place now limit the number of people who can be in the hospital room during delivery.
For Yolanda Lozada, who delivered her son last week at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, she says because of her unique situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her boyfriend had to make a difficult decision for her to deliver alone. On March 23, Lozada's water broke.
She was rushed to the hospital where she says due to COVID-19 regulations, her temperature was taken twice, once before entering the facility and another time before entering the maternity floor.
She says she delivered her son without any family members there for support.
"I felt everything and going through that without anybody like my family and having all these strangers around me was really, really hard," Lozada said.
She says she and her boyfriend made the difficult decision to have him stay home with their 2-year-old son who has autism.
She says the plan before the COVID-19 pandemic was to have her boyfriend in the room and have family watch their 2-year-old. But they didn't want to take any risks.
"It sucks because we didn’t really have a choice," Lozada said. "It was either be selfish and have one of the family members come anyways or do the right thing and, you know, stay home."
Hospitals right now are limiting visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Judy Marvin, who's responsible for Providence women's clinics, says it's limiting one healthy visitor for pregnant women, and it needs to be the same visitor.
Even though Lozada's boyfriend couldn't be there, she says the nurses were really supportive.
"But it’s not the same, you know, you you’re going through something so painful but yet so magical alone," Lozada said.
Marvin, the senior medical director for Providence Women's Specialty Practices, says a lot of pregnant women have concerns and questions right now.
"It’s normal to feel this way, I think we all feel a little unsettled with the level of uncertainty there is ... it’s normal, you’re not different from somebody else to be feeling anxious about all of this," Marvin said.
If you need any kind of support during your pregnancy, Marvin suggests Postpartum Support International. She says it offers free online support groups.
She says some questions are about if a pregnant woman should even deliver in a hospital and instead switch to a home birth.
Marvin says she advises against changing up your plans last minute.
"Although you hear about hospitals being so full we are fully prepared and ready to care for any laboring woman that comes," Marvin said.
FOX 12 received dozens of messages from expectant mothers or women who recently delivered with similar concerns.
For Yolanda Lozada, it was a tough experience to go through, but she also acknowledges the time we're living in right now.
"I feel sad because, I mean, this is my last child, I’m not having anymore, and it was not how we wanted it to be," Lozada said. "I wish it didn’t happen like that, but I’m also kind of happy it did because I’m doing my part."
Some other questions that Marvin says some are asking has to do with whether pregnant women are at more risk for COVID-19. Marvin says pregnant women are considered higher risk due to previous experience with the flu.
But she says early studies in China found women who were pregnant were not at a higher risk of disease than women who were not pregnant. Marvin says studies in China also looked for the virus in amniotic fluid and breast milk.
Marvin says those studies found no evidence of the virus in either of those of any evidence of transmission to a fetus.
FOX 12 also spoke with Ashlee Ennis. She's the owner of Four Seasons Doula Services. Ennis says the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the doula industry as families now have to make the decision between having a birthing partner or a doula in the delivery room.
