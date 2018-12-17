PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gusty winds and heavy rain across the area has prompted concern over possible flooding, landslides and debris flows.
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is asking people to be alert.
The agency says debris flows can cause rapidly moving and extremely destructive landslides. The slides can contain boulders and logs transported in a slurry of fast-moving soil and water down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons.
They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
The state agency offered the following tips to be on the lookout for.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
In the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Forest Service were warning of possible slides in the Eagle Creek Fire burn scar.
“With more rain comes more erosion,” On Site Manager at Multnomah Falls, Matt Ramich said.
He was advising anyone who was planning to come out to the Gorge to hike to do so with caution, or wait a few days for things to settle down.
“Wait and let things settle down because it is not just during the storm that actually could be the worst,” Ramich said. “It could be after, that delayed reaction of things kind of finally saturated enough and then it just lets go.”
ODOT will be watching the hillside above the Historic Columbia River Highway and along Interstate 84 for slides as well.
Several small slides near Exit 41, which goes to the fish hatchery and Eagle Creek Trail Head, has the exit remaining closed. ODOT says it will likely remain closed through this round of rain.
Possible flooding also had people concerned around the metro area.
Sandbag stations were popular places for people hoping a little prevention will protect their property.
“I live really close to the top of the hill, but I still get rivers of water that wash my driveway away, and this just helps slow the water down,” said Ray Appleton, who was loading sandbags from a site at Gabriel Park in Portland.
Information on sandbag sites can be found here for Portland, Gresham, Clackamas County, Washington County and Marion County.
