PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Among one of the final two states to become compliant with the Real ID Act, Oregon is set to roll out new driver’s licenses months before a federal deadline.
On Oct. 1, 2020, current Oregon driver’s licenses and IDs will not be valid to get you through security at airports. It's part of the 2005 Real ID Act that requires states to obtain more documentation and hold said documents to get an ID.
Oregon and Oklahoma are the last two states to come into compliance.
On July 6, 2020, Oregon will begin issuing Real IDs to state residents.
“I’m sure there are going to be people who are unprepared, and then what?” traveler Sandy Keiter said.
“Now we only have a short time to do it,” Cathy Zaerr said. “I have two kids in their teens who are like, 'should we get our driver’s license right now, or should we wait?'”
Come July 6, Oregon DMV workers are expecting longer than usual lines.
“We are pretty sure that the second half of 2020 we will see the longest lines we’ve ever seen at Oregon DMV because of Real ID, we’re already seeing long lines because more and more people keep moving to Oregon,” Oregon DMV Spokesman David House said.
The DMV will be bringing extra people on to help with those crowds. To help was those lines, the DMV is asking people to plan ahead.
They say get your passport, a passport card, or your passport renewed. That will allow you to get through TSA security. If you plan to get a Real ID, make sure you have all the documentation you need before going to the DMV.
If you need to go to the DMV for something other than a driver’s license, check and see if you can do it online. House says many things have moved online to help ease DMV lines.
“If you know you are not going to travel by air for some time, maybe not in the next couple years, go ahead and wait, wait as long as you can,” House said.
Read more information about Oregon Real ID online.
In Oregon, your driver’s license will still be valid for driving. The Oregon Real ID is an added option.
TSA says that come Oct. 1, if you do not have one of the 15 different forms of ID they accept, you will not make it past the security check points.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
