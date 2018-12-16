Preparing for heavy rain this week

With heavy rains predicted this week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is urging drivers to take caution when traveling, and particularly along slide-prone areas.
Sunday afternoon, two crashes happened along SW Germantown Road – the incidents were separate but occurred during a rainy downpour just a few hundred yards apart. Police have not said whether the crashes were weather-related.
One driver crashed about 100 feet off an embankment. Another driver rolled a car on the shoulder of the road. Both were uninjured, according to Portland Police.
No slide incidents were reported as of Sunday night, but neighbors living in the west hills expect them this time of year.
Chris Ranalli lives in the Forest Heights neighborhood.
“We have a hillside in the back of the house, so we keep an eye out for cracks in the dirt, in the foundation,” Ranalli said. “Trees come down a lot – often, usually from soil erosion, so we keep an eye for that.”
Ranalli said his family keeps prepared with a large emergency kit.
“A lot of water, a lot of food and a lot of fuel – things like that,” Ranalli said.
PBOT and the Bureau of Development Services offers a few tips for those who live in or spend a lot of time in slide-prone areas: know if it’s there’s a slide risk where you are and be alert during heavy rainstorms. You should also keep an eye on ditches, culverts and other run-off areas, and keep them free of debris.
As for driving in rainy conditions, drivers should slow down, brake and turn gently and increase following distances. In slide-prone areas, drivers should be extra cautious and alert.
For more winter driving tips visit: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/550821
For tips related to slides and living in slide-prone areas: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/319810 and https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bds/article/485456
In April, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries published a study on areas with landslide risks and hazards: https://www.oregongeology.org/pubs/ims/IMS-57/storymap/index.html
