(KPTV) - President Trump announced Thursday new guidelines to aimed to get the United States back open as the global pandemic has left the country’s economy battered and bruised like never before.
“Our team of experts now agrees we can now begin the next front in our war, which we are calling ‘opening up America again,’” said Trump in a press conference.
“We are not opening all at once but one careful step at a time and some states will be able to open up sooner than others,” Trump added.
The three-phase recommendations would start by gradually reopening businesses, move to allowing gatherings and travel and eventually, getting life back to normal.
However, state governors will ultimately decide how and when to lift social distancing measures.
If you live in Oregon or Washington, there isn’t a timeline and no plans to reopen have been announced.
Instead, state leaders said they are first focusing on reducing COVID-19 cases, ramping up testing capabilities and getting more PPE among other goals.
And Trump backed down from his previous claims that it was his decision on when and how states would reopen. The President now says governors will call their own shots.
But the recommendations outlined by the White House consists of three phases that would gradually decrease social distancing measures once the rate of new cases decline for two weeks and stay down.
In phase one, places like gyms would be allowed to reopen with precautions and people would be allowed to gather in small groups.
Schools and bars would reopen in phase two and travel would resume. People would be allowed to gather in groups smaller than 50.
In phase three, everything opens in and vulnerable populations would be encouraged to join society again.
But shortly after President Trump’s briefing, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference where he said Washington is nowhere close to reopening and he’s not entirely set on following the President’s guidelines.
“If we follow them to a ‘T’, in a situation where our infection rate would go back up, we’re not going to do that in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.
Inslee said the state won’t ease restrictions until the infection rate gets closer to zero and officials are able to beef up testing and contract tracing dramatically.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown this week offered a similar message, saying Oregonians must first further slow the growth of COVID-19 and acquire more personal protective equipment and then establish more testing, better contact tracing systems and a program for isolating new cases.
Neither Gov. Brown nor Gov. Inslee has hinted as to when social distancing practices might be eased, making it clear that the President’s enthusiasm is met by their caution.
Can we please correct this erroneous headline? After all..it's now "Oregon and Washington" that are refuting the President's plans. If you asked most people who..ya know..live, work and pay taxes in these two states, I'm sure they'd say they're ready to get back to work. It's just two liberal numbskulls who happened to get enough other liberal numbskulls to vote for them..who feel that way. So please take down "Oregon and Washington," and put up "Brown and Inslee" or maybe better yet, you could put up "Dumb and Dumber." How would that be?
