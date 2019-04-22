HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - To celebrate Earth Day, preschool students in Hillsboro released hundreds of ladybugs.
Touchstone Preschool held its annual celebratory ladybug release on Monday. Students released the ladybugs throughout the schoolyard.
The students also learned about how ladybugs do their part as a natural pesticide for the environment by feeding on insects that could harm the health of plants.
"It's important for the students to under the Earth is precious to us and it's the only one we have so we need to make sure we're taking care of it and this teaches them compassion, to be gentle with the animals, to learn how to just care about the environment," said Stephanie Brown, teacher at Touchstone Preschool.
Students released a total of 1,500 ladybugs in the schoolyard on plants, flowers and trees.
