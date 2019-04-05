PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Amid an ongoing opioid crisis in the United States, a new safety initiative is being launched at some Portland metro area high schools.
The Rite Aid Foundation is bringing the Prescription Drug Safety program to high schools in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah counties.
The online program is all about prescription drug abuse prevention.
Centennial High School has already implemented the program.
One students talked about how it works with other leaders Friday morning.
"Using the program was a neat experience because to begin with it set down the foundation for all the things you need to know going into it, such as the three main drugs it will be focusing on, so opioids, stimulants and depressants and from there on it expanded into situations of what you should, for example if your friend is using it and how you want to intervene," said a Centennial High School student.
A health teacher says the program is especially great because students can work on it at home and at their own pace.
To learn more about the program, visit www.riteaid.com/about-us/the-rite-aid-foundation.
