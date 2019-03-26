Preserving history: Crew lifts sculpture outside Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A crew with a crane moved a sculpture outside the Portland Art Museum Tuesday morning to assess its condition.
Crews lifted “Roy Lichenstein’s Brushstrokes” to assess its condition before a big conservation project that is coming up in June.
“It’s really important for us to be able to preserve it in this really holistic way,” Samantha Springer, a conservator at the Portland Art Museum, said. “For us to be able to get it out of the ground and assess it and move it into a place where we can set it up so that we can move it around easily and get to the entirety of the sculpture is really important.”
Tuesday’s work also included welding new footings. The new footings will allow better preservation of the base of the sculpture, and also make it easier to move the sculpture when needed in the future.
