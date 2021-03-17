President of OSU put on probation by Board of Trustees following Title IX report

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees announced on Wednesday that University President, F. King Alexander, has been put on probation until June 1.
This follows an investigation that revealed numerous Title IX violations while he was president at Louisiana State University. The review found “serious institutional failure,” during Alexander’s time at LSU when nearly a dozen sexual misconduct allegations were filed against the school’s former football coach, Les Miles, and football players went unpunished.
Alexander said he is eager to work with the board going forward.
“I hear your concerns loud and clear... I share with you your concerns, we will work diligently in the next few months... on all these fronts," said Alexander on Wednesday.
In addition to probation, Alexander will have to provide a concrete plan to help rebuild trust in the university community. The board will also review the recommendations of the LSU report for possible follow-up.
