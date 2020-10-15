PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The President of the Portland chapter of the NAACP announced Thursday he would not seek re-election in November after a report published this week revealed allegations of sexual abuse against him.
E.D. Mondaine, who has been a prominent figure in Portland's conversations about race and police reform, has denied the accusations, which were published in the Portland Mercury.
"I submit to you it would be pointless to try to defend such egregious allegations, however I must tell you those allegations, as presented, bear no truth," Mondaine said at a morning press conference.
E.D. Mondaine, President of Portland Chapter of the NAACP, announces he won't seek re-election. This on the heels of allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced yesterday. More on #fox12oregon at 5pm.— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) October 15, 2020
One man, who identified himself only as Ray, alleged Mondaine sexually assaulted him repeatedly over the course of 11 years, starting when he was 18.
Ray said he never filed a report with police.
"For one thing, I was scared," Ray said in an interview with FOX 12. "I was very scared. I actually lived in hiding for quite a while."
The Portland Police Bureau has not responded to questions about whether there were or are any investigations into Mondaine. Mondaine himself has not addressed any specific allegations of abuse, but did provide some context.
"Nearing two decades ago I was in a relationship that ended poorly and rocked the very foundation of the congregation I serve at Celebration Tabernacle," Mondaine said. "That appears to be the basis for the unfounded allegations recently published that has brought us here today."
Mondaine called the allegations against him a "manifestation of the current trend of cancel culture," and said he would continue in his current role as NAACP chapter president, but would not seek re-election to the post.
To Ray, the announcement was welcome news.
"It doesn't take away the pain," Ray said. "It doesn't make up for all the lost years. It doesn't change the fact that I will carry this for the rest of my life. As well as the others. But it's a victory. And we'll take it. And I'm relieved."
A spokesperson for the Portland chapter of the NAACP said the organizations board members would be discussing the allegations against Mondaine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.