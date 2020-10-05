President Trump's comments on COVID-19 leave some 'survivors' frustrated

In a video message released on Twitter, President Trump addressed the country saying in part, “One thing’s for sure about COVID, don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.” Those comments are a stark contrast from health experts across the country.
The Oregon Health Authority released a statement today from epidemiologist and senior advisor on COVID-19, Emilio DeBess that said, “COVID-19 is a very serious disease with few effective treatments. There are some experimental therapies which seem to improve outcomes, but do not cure the disease. Until there is an effective and safe vaccine, Oregonians’ best and most effective means of combatting COVID-19 is to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings, and avoid gatherings.”
Many, like Chelsea Alionar, who tested positive for the Coronavirus back in April, said this disease must be taken seriously. Six months after testing positive, she is still experiencing symptoms.
“I’m considered recovered Bridget,” she said. “This is recovery.” Alionar said all she’s been prescribed for treatment is a nebulizer, albuterol inhaler and after several emergency room visits was prescribed morphine and an anti-nausea medication.
“They gave me 10 morphine tabs and Zofran which is an anti nausea medication and said so you don’t have to come back, you can take this at home,” she said. Alionar said she is still in disbelief at the treatments and drugs readily available to President Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“For power and money to buy you a level of health care, for Chris Christie, for other government officials, to be able to walk into a medical facility and self admit as a precaution and get Remdesivir, to get dexamethasone and drugs that are in clinical trials, when at that time 208,000 people have died… I… I mean we don’t have words,” she said.
Ryan Gibbard is a pharmacist and assistance professor at Pacific University’s School of Pharmacy. He explained to us the availability of the treatments the president received which includes, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir and Regeneron. He said Dexamethasone is readily available to the average Oregonian. Remdesivir, however, is available through an extended use authorization from its manufacturer, Gilead Pharmaceuticals.
“They have provided a stockpile to the government and the government is distributing it to the states based on need and last I heard there was plenty in the state of Oregon for any patients that would qualify to get it,” he said. Regeneron, is the most difficult of the three to get a hold of. Gibbard said the president got his through ‘compassionate use’ which means his doctors petitioned the pharmaceutical company for his use.
“Technically the compassionate use exists and anybody could qualify but it is usually a little more time consuming for the general patient and practitioners to get all that documentation and paperwork in place to submit to the manufacturer to get the doses authorized but that’s the difference between being in the White House and in our houses,” he said. Someone could also get Regeneron if they were enrolled in the study. Gibbard also broke down the costs of the medications. He said Dexamethasone costs less than a dollar per dose. Remdesivir costs about $3,000 for a five day course, but that sometimes doubles if patients need a second round of treatment. He said Regeneron has not come out with a price for use at this point.
“They have not come forward with that pricing so I can’t even begin to estimate what that would cost but antibodies that are used for arthritis and cancer can run anywhere from $600 a treatment to $60,000 a treatment course,” Gibbard said.
Alionar is said the president’s downplaying of the virus is a slap in the face.
“By his tweets, have marginalized not just long haulers in this country but everybody who has lost somebody they love to this virus,” she said. His words, she said, are devastating to hear.
“It’s beyond heart breaking,” she said. “It’s beyond discouraging we don’t have a choice as to whether this takes over our life. It just does.”
Alionar does have a support group for those who have tested positive and are dealing with the virus. You can reach the group HERE or contact her directly at Chelsea@longhaulcovidfighters.org.
