PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is less than a year left until the 2020 Presidential election, and candidates are starting to pay attention to Oregon.
In less than a week, both former Vice President Joe Biden and the Trump campaign have made stops in the beaver state.
The campaigns are hoping to raise money and votes in a state that has been blue for decades. The last time a republican presidential candidate carried Oregon was in the election of 1984.
Wednesday, Donald Trump’s team was eager to change that.
Senior Advisor Lara Trump and Campaign Manager Brad Parscale were in Oregon Tuesday night and Wednesday talking politics. They made one stop in at Freres Lumber Company’s new plywood facility. The pair got a tour and heard from those in the timber industry and local politicians.
In Lyons today where Lara Trump and Brad Parscale - both with the Trump Campaign are touring Freres Lumber’s plywood facility. pic.twitter.com/iGu3W6HgBX— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 20, 2019
“We have to be prepared, I am not saying [Oregon] is in the win column yet but it is one of those states that has the possibility of expansion,” Parscale said.
“The sad part is we have had over 100,000 Republicans not vote in 2016 and 2018 because of this, because they feel they have no voice,” farmer Marie Bowers said.
The pair was briefed on the recent Timber Unity movement that brought thousands of people to the state capital as they rallied against a cap and trade bill.
Bowers told the Trump campaign she feels rural Oregonian’s voices were heard during the Timber Unity movement. The campaign says that is one of the reasons why they decided to stop in Oregon.
“So many people here today, I think said that," Lara Trump said. "You know, we felt like people had forgotten about us in Oregon, and we haven’t, the president hasn’t."
Democratic Party of Oregon Chair KC Hanson released a statement in response to Trump and Parscale's visit:
“If Trump thinks his path to victory runs anywhere near Oregon, he’s about to have a rude awakening. Over the last three years, he has broken his promises at every turn, jeopardizing our health care and passing a corporate giveaway that will hike taxes on working families. Oregonians saw through Trump’s empty rhetoric three years ago, we rejected it by double digits, and we’re going to do it again in 2020.”
The road to turn Oregon red is a tough one. FOX 12 Political Analyst John Horvick with DHM Research says it would be a hard thing to do.
“I don’t think that there is any evidence that suggests that he is going to, is in a better position now than when he got 39-percent of the vote in 2016,” Horvick said.
He also cites a recent pole DHM Research conducted in Oregon. He says in October, DHM polled voters to see where they stand on impeachment. Horvick notes 60 percent were in favor.
Over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden attended a private fundraiser in Portland. Other candidates, like Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, and Andrew Yang, have all made stops in Oregon.
