Pretrial hearings begin for man charged in deadly MAX stabbings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jeremy Christian, the man charged in the deadly MAX stabbings last year, appeared in court again Monday, marking the first of a potential three days of hearings.
Christian’s trial is still at least eight months away, but his defense team and prosecutors started debating a slew of pre-trial motions. According to authorities, there are 51 pre-trial motions in the aggravated murder case.
The case carries with it the possibility of the death penalty, which experts discussed for the majority of the hearing Monday.
Christian is charged with aggravated murder of two men aboard a MAX train in May 2017 and the attempted aggravated murder of a third man. Witnesses say the three men tried to intervene when Christian went on a racist tirade against two Muslim women sitting on the train.
Ahead of the trial, Christian’s defense team sought to restrict victim impact statements during the trial, but the judge denied the request.
The defense also tried to exclude or limit the graphic evidence in the case, including photos of the injured victims and the crime scene.
The prosecution argued graphic evidence was relevant to their case against Christian. The judge said only some particularly graphic evidence should be reviewed before being presented in court. The judge also said that because this is a possible death penalty case, there are also some motions that deal directly with it.
The defense Monday called an expert to the stand–a psychologist who for three hours discussed how often juries get it wrong when convicting violence offenders. The expert shared one study showing less than eight-percent of convicted inmates continued violent crimes while in prison.
Though the court set aside three days for pre-trial motions, decisions on some of the motions won’t come until closer to the trial.
The trial is scheduled to begin in late June next year–more than two years after the stabbing attacks that killed two and seriously injured another.
