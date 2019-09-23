PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A plan to bring light rail to the Portland metro area's southwest corridor could cost hundreds of millions of dollars more than expected.
Originally estimated to cost $2.3 billion, the project's price tag has swollen to $2.87 billion, and even after making initial adjustments to the plan, TriMet is short $400 million.
Monday morning, TriMet presented cheaper alternatives to the project's Steering Committee, with its preferred option calling for the elimination of one lane of travel in each direction along parts of Southwest Barbur Boulevard, a proposal that elicited an immediate response from Tigard Mayor Jason Snider.
"I am not in favor of taking lanes off Barbur, and I will not be voting for an alternative that includes lane reductions," Snider said.
TriMet's three other alternative scenarios all stop short of Bridgeport Village, which had been the desired terminus to the new MAX line.
Washington County Commissioner Roy Rodgers expressed his reservations to those models.
"If it goes short of Bridgeport, are we still investing? I can’t assure you today that there will be an investment," Rodgers said.
TriMet has already cut $74 million in stormwater and operational improvements out of the project, and is hoping to trim $200 million more while also finding $200 million in additional funding.
Tigard Mayor Jason Snider is skeptical that will happen.
"Right now, it is larger than we can afford as a region," Snider said.
Despite resistance from other committee members, Snider said it may be necessary to stop the MAX line somewhere other than Bridgeport Village.
The Steering Committee will meet again in October to consider its alternatives.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.